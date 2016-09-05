Kurban Bayram holiday: Sept 10-19

DIDIM, along with the rest of Turkey, will face a mass shutdown of banks, government and local authority buildings with the advent of Kurban Bayram next weekend.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that Turkey will observe a nine-day public holiday from Saturday, September 10 until Sunday, September 19.

Expats and tourists will need to factor in such things as banks being closed, so ensure you have enough money for the holiday run.

Banks should be open on Friday morning till lunch-time.

The likes of Didim Council and Didim PTT will be closed, while shops, bars and restaurants and large supermarkets will remain open as usual, but other businesses may well decide to close for the holiday.

Schools will also be closed, but restaurants are highly likely to be unaffected.

People are being urged to be aware of ATM scams, such as their cards being cloned, or of ‘helpful’ individuals – ultimately scammers – who are loitering near the machines.

Roads will be extremely busy so stay safe and secure this holiday. Public transport will still be running but expect it to be crammed as families get on the move around the country.

Kurban Bayram – The Festival of the Sacrifice – is celebrated by millions of Muslims who sacrifice animals and distribute meat to poor families and neighbors.

The Turkish tourism sector is expected to attract more than 1 million domestic tourists for the first time, and generate TL 1.5 billion ($517.8 million) in revenue.