Kusadasi: Cruise tourism hits new low

A TOTAL of 42 cruise ship visits to Kusadasi has been cancelled for 2017.

Only 123 cruise ship visits are penned in for the city for the season – compared to 256 in 2016 and a staggering 446 in 2015.

There were plans for 165 cruise ship visits throughout this year, but 42 have since been cancelled due to security concerns and uncertainty in Turkey.

The world’s second largest cruise operator, Royal Caribbean, announced it had cancelled the 42 cruises to Kusadasi, with the majority being re-routed to the likes of Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete.

Royal Caribbean’s decision, which also includes all scheduled stops in Turkey for the 2017 season, follows similar decisions taken by Carnival Corporation’s Cunard Line and P&O Cruises.

Disney Cruise Line, Crystal Cruises and MSC Cruises are among other cruise lines that cancelled all ports of call to Turkey in 2016.

Royal Caribbean says it made the decision due to the current unpredictability of events happening in the country, and that they are keeping the safety and wellbeing of both guests and crew members in mind after numerous terrorist attacks in the country in last year.

“We truly regret having to take this action and thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Any decision we make is made in an abundance of caution and safety, as your clients’ experience in our ports of call is always our utmost priority,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The ships affected include the Brilliance of the Seas which will now sail to Mykonos, Greece, Jewel of the Seas which will travel to Rhodes, Greece and Rhapsody of the Seas which will visit Kotor, Montenegro, Chania, Greece or Mykonos, Greece– depending on the date.