  
  

Kusadasi cruise trade: ‘35,000 tourists lost at sea’

Published August 31, 2016

KUSADASI’S once buoyant cruise ship trade has been badly hit this season – with at least 20 cruises cancelled from visiting the port.

The decline in tourism to Turkey has been starkly demonstrated with news that 20 cruise liners have cancelled visits since the July 15 attempted coup.

12508d680bd92e33622d0cce8787df05

Further declines are expected in September as nervous cruise operators opt for ‘safer’ ports.

Kuşadası Mayor Özer Kayalı estimated that, due to cancellations, equated to about 35,000 tourists flowing through the port resort.

Posted in News & Travel