Kusadasi cruise trade: ‘35,000 tourists lost at sea’

KUSADASI’S once buoyant cruise ship trade has been badly hit this season – with at least 20 cruises cancelled from visiting the port.

The decline in tourism to Turkey has been starkly demonstrated with news that 20 cruise liners have cancelled visits since the July 15 attempted coup.

Further declines are expected in September as nervous cruise operators opt for ‘safer’ ports.

Kuşadası Mayor Özer Kayalı estimated that, due to cancellations, equated to about 35,000 tourists flowing through the port resort.