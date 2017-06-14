Kusadasi to host boat show

KUSADASI’s mayor has revealed that an international boat show will be organized in the resort later this year.

The Aegean Yacht Show, Sail Technology, 2nd Hand Boat and Water Sports Fair will be held at the Kusadasi Marina for the first time from October 25-29. The show will also host a show of seafood flavors.

Kuşadası Mayor Özer Kayalı pointed out that Kuşadası is an important point in the maritime sector.

The show will be organized by GL Platform.

Speaking at a press conference held in Kuşadası Double Tree By Hilton, Mr Kayalı remarked that there had been a noticeable contraction in tourism and was affecting the whole sector, so the boat show would helkp to alleviate that.

The fair on October 29 will include the Republic Cup Sailing Contest, boat design and model boat competitions, rowing competitions, diving trainings and explorations and water sports shows.

One of the most interested will be the seafood show. In cooperation with the Kuşadası Professional Cooks Association, seafood tasting shows will be organized, as well as seminars aimed at those who are unfamiliar with the maritime industry.