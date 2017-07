Last bus summer times unveiled:

The Turkishtravels.info blog has outlined the last bus times of the summer season.

They are:

Numbers 1 or 3

Ormankampı > Altınkum = 1:00am

Altınkum > Ormankampı = 2:00am

Number 6

Mavişehir > Altınkum via Sağtur = 12:00am

Altınkum > Mavişehir via Sağtur = 1.00am

Number 2

Mavişehir > Altınkum via Kardelen = 12:00am

Altınkum > Mavişehir via Kardelen = 1:00am

Number 4

Yeşilkent = 1:00am

Aquasis Hotel = 1:00am

Bus prices have increased. They are as follows:

ALTINKUM > MAVİŞEHİR / MAVİŞEHİR > ALTINKUM: 3TL up from 2.25TL

MAVİŞEHİR > YEŞİLKENT / YEŞİLKENT > MAVİŞEHİR: 3.25TL up from 2.50TL

STANDARD FARE: 2.50TL up from 2TL (MAVİŞEHİR > DİDİM / DİDİM > ALTINKUM etc)