League hope for Didim’s first women’s football team

DIDIM Belediyespor’s women’s team is progressing well and plans to work within a league context shortly.

Women over the age of 15 are able to take part in the sessions and within this context, a club football team has been founded.

Didim Belediyespor Women’s Soccer team is being coached by Esra Bicer Külekçi.

The first stage of the work that took place was six girls aged 15 Didim to play on an artificial pitch on the side of Atatürk stadium.

Külekçi said: “We began work in April and have continued a three-day work week over this time. We are now applying to enter a league.”

The search is on find more women football players so that they can build a team of 11 players and confirm entry into the league by the end of October.