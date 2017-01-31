Less than 2,000 Brits in Aydin Province

TURKEY’S population increased by more than 1 million people in 2016, reaching 79,814,871, the Turkish Statistics Institute announced on Jan. 31.

According to 2016 results from the records of Address Based Population Registration System, males made up 50.2 percent of the total population and females made up 49.8 percent.

The most populated province in the country was Istanbul with 14,804,116 inhabitants, making up 18.5 percent of Turkey’s population.

It was reported that the Aydin province has 1,851 British; 434 Germans; 269 Azerbaijan; 176 Dutch; 160 Iranians; 152 Belgians, 146 Russian, 126 Kyrgyz and 85 Syrian citizens.