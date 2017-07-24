Let’s plan a wedding!

Advertorial

LET’S Group would like to extend a very happy and healthy future to newlyweds Joanne and Shahid Dost who married in Altinkum on July 5.

The day was made memorable with the attendance of their two children Shaianne and Junaid, as well as 30 friends and family to help the Essex couple celebrate their special day.

Let’s Group, which helped organise the special day, would also like to thank Vision Photography, Nergis Cicek, Red and White Hairdressers, Gordion Travel and Blue Restaurant Yesilkent (which was truly an amazing venue) for all their hard work. It was great to work with you all……

The couple commented: “The planning services were excellent. Planning a wedding is a daunting task; however Lets Group made it stress free. We told them what we wanted and it happened.

“Our wedding day was more than we could’ve imagined!!! I cry tears of joy when I look back at some of the photos. All my guests commented on how beautiful it was. We would like to say a personal thank you to everyone who helped and explained everything in detail and provided everything I asked for as a bride; and ensured everything was perfect.

“Everyone worked together as a team and you made our wedding day so special.”

Let’s can tailor make a wedding to your requirements and budget. Everyone has their own ‘dream wedding’ and this is what we aim to deliver. Before the day we guide you through all the paperwork required and an English speaking representative will take you to all the relevant authorities.

Guest: We can cater for as many or few as you want

Reception: You can decide on the location, menu and budget.

Extras: Decide what you want, we can organise it: cake, photography, venue, decoration, hair, make-up even a horse drawn carriage.

We have no set packages as we tailor each wedding to you requirements

For more details contact us: Altinkum office: 0090 256 813 8545, Akbuk: 0090 256 856 5191, UK office: 0044 1296 713992. Or email: admin@lets-group.com