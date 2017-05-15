Let’s: the solution specialist

Advertorial

WE are based in Altinkum and Akbukand as such our unique selling point is our local knowledge and personal service. We have been registered since 2006 – so we must be doing something right!

It’s our aim to provide all our clients with an excellent and professional standard of service tailored specifically to their requirements. Our clients are our best advert, see what they say at: http://lets-group.com/testimonials/

To re-assure you, we are members of Didim Chamber of Commerce and have an up to date Estate Agents licence with two fully qualified and licensed agents.

We are a member of AIPP: the badge is a reminder to you, the consumer, that a company must follow professional standards and act with honesty, integrity and transparency. When you see a company is a Member of the AIPP, it means they have been vetted, approved, and voluntarily agree to follow and be bound by the industry Code of Conduct.

Service for sellers

When we take on a new customer all properties are appraised, pictures taken and a valuation given to owners. This is our suggested price and we are happy to market at whatever price the owner wishes. No charge is made for this service. We are always happy to take on new properties to market.

Each property has a sales leaflet created that can be sent to interested buyers.

Owners can opt to have a sales banner on their property. Again there is no charge for this.

All properties that are for sale are on our website www.lets-group.com.

We market via various internet portals: Turkish websites Sahibinden.com and Emlakjet. We use Rightmove abroad and the Lead Galaxy portal which includes The Move Channel, Holprop,Eurobrix and Nubricks.

We are fully licensed agents and charge no upfront fees. Our fees are only due when a sale is secured.

Service for buyers

Before you buy: We carry out ‘due diligence’ on all properties. We ensure the tapu and habitation certificate are in place and there are no debts registered against the property. We state all our costs and there are no hidden extras.

The buying process:

We listen to your requirements. No pressure selling.

We can organise POA if required. Help with utility registration and registering for tax.

Help with opening a bank account if required. After Sales services:

We keep in touch and are always available to give advice

For peace of mind we can look after your property while you are not there.

We can organise property insurance via our sister company Let’s Solutions, help you organise the renting of your property on a short or long term basis and organise property maintenance on your behalf.

If you are looking to buy or sell we would love to hear from you. For more information about our services and the location of our offices please look on our website or give us a ring:

www.lets-group.comadmin@lets-group.com

Akbuk office: +90 (0)256 856 5191, +90 (0)534 748 9540

Altinkum office: +90 (0)256 813 8545, +90 (0)542 491 3150

UK: 01296 713992