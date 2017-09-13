Let’s: Working to provide for all your insurance needs

Advertorial

BUILDING and contents insurance: Turkish law now requires everyone to have Dask insurance (often known as earthquake insurance). The DASK insurance premium does not change, the price is set by the Turkish government.

The calculation of the premium and sum insured goes by Gross Square Meters which you can find on the habitation certificate.

In order for us to arrange DASK you require the following:

A Copy of the Tapu (title deeds);

Passport numbers of all persons named on Tapu;

The square meters of the property and land;

The address of the property;

Your tax number;

You need a Building and Contents insurance to recover the rest of the damage, for a full cover on your property. You will find this detail on the terms and conditions of your insurance policy.

How much I am covered for?

For example – Your Building Cover

M² : 140

DASK Coverage : 112.000TL

B&C Coverage : 85.000TL

Total coverage : 197.000TL

We can quote for building and content insurance. If required we can oversee any claims and the required work on your behalf.

Health Insurance: This is still a requirement for residency permits. As an independent insurance agency we work for you and have access to the best policies from a range of major insurance companies. We can give a series of options and advise you of the best. As always rates depend on age and any pre-existing conditions.

Some of the major companies have developed new polices to meet these current residency permit requirements.

Motor insurance: We can advise you of the best policies from a wide range of insurance companies to meet your needs. We are happy to give you a quote.

