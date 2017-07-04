Loved up in April, knifed in July

A BRITISH woman who hit international headlines when she was proposed to extravagantly at Bodrum Airport has been stabbed in the head and throat in a shocking incident, leaving her in intensive care.

Forty-one-year-old Faiza Drid, a supermarket manager from London, was showered with flowers when her lover Fatih Zencir, a 38-year-old cook from Bodrum, proposed to her as she stepped off a plane at Milas-Bodrum Airport on April 18.

Pictures showed the man outlining ‘Will you Marry Me’ on the floor in flowers of the arrivals lounge, before dropping to his knees, proposing and slipping on a ring to the delighted Drid, to the applause of fellow passengers.

That all happened on April 18, but the relationship has appeared to have quickly fallen apart and culminated with an incident on Bitez Beach on Saturday July 1.

During the row, Miss Drid was said to have had her throat cut with a knife and the attacker fled, before being caught by police several hours later at his home in the Turgutreis neighborhood of Bodrum on Sunday.

Drid remains in Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University Training and Research Hospital in intensive care.

Local media report that Zencir confessed to the crime, with him stating: “I loved her very much, and I had offered to marry her, but she did not come out of the clubs after coming to Bodrum and disgraced me as well.” He claimed he was drunk when he attacked her.

He was detained in custody pending further inquiries.