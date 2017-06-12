Low water level in Turkish dams triggers concern

THE total amount of water collected in major Turkish dams decreased by 30 percent in the first five months of 2017 compared to the same period of last year, raising the prospect of increased electricity prices in the future.

The water collected in the first five months of the year amounted to roughly 27.5 billion cubic meters compared to about 40 billion cubic meters for the same period last year, figures cited from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

This year’s figure is also much less than figures from previous years, the former head of the Turkish Electricity Distribution Corporation (TEDAŞ), Osman Nuri Doğan, was quoted as saying.

Turkey has entered a “dry spell,” Doğan said, noting that less rain was now falling.

Because dams generate nearly one-fourth of Turkey’s electricity supply, low levels of water will lead to an increase in electricity prices, Doğan said, adding that the current average price for electricity could jump by as much as 20 percent.