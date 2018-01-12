Major fraud suspect detained in Akbuk

A 42-YEAR-OLD man from Akbuk has been detained in custody for 61 crimes, mainly fraud and credit card misuse.

The man, identified only be his initials O.A., was detained by police at an address in the resort and brought to Didim court to be remanded to custody.

According to the information obtained; Didim District Police Department Public Security Bureau said OA had been accused of many fraud incidents.

These, included abuse of information systems, theft, bank and credit card misuse, fraudulent bankruptcy and similar crimes.