Marbling art exhibition to open Friday

A three-day exhibition of Ebru, a type of marbling, will be opened tomorrow (Fri Feb 3) at the Wedding Salon in Didim’s Yenihisar Park.

The exhibition is the conclusion of three months work by a mixed group of British and Turkish residents, under the tutorship of artist Turgut Hoca.

The exhibition will be open from 12.30pm to 5pm on Friday, and will be open Saturday and Sunday (Feb 4-5) from 11am to 5pm.

The salon is located a minute’s walk from Didim Library.

Paper marbling is a method of aqueous surface design, which can produce patterns similar to smooth marble or other kinds of stone.

The patterns are the result of colour floated on either plain water or a viscous solution known as size, and then carefully transferred to an absorbent surface, such as paper or fabric.

Through several centuries, people have applied marbled materials to a variety of surfaces. It is often employed as a writing surface for calligraphy, and especially book covers and endpapers in bookbinding and stationery. Part of its appeal is that each print is a unique monotype.

Ebru is a method of marbling more familiar to Europeans and Americans, made on the surface of a viscous mucilage, known as size or sizing in English.

This method is commonly referred to as “Turkish” marbling and is called ebru in Turkish.

The term “Turkish” was most likely used as a reference to the fact that many Europeans first encountered the art in Istanbul.