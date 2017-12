DIDIM Mayor Deniz Atabay has carried out an impromptu assessment of the new Akbuk coastal route.

The council has given the walkway a modern look and Mr Atabay visited there last night.

Work was undertaken by Didim Municipality directorates and Park Bahçeler Müdürlüğü teams.

The project sees walking paths, a wellness park, cycling paths, recreation and activity areas, landscape arrangements and better lighting.