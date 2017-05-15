Meeting over tourist compo claims

HOTELIERS and a British-based holiday firm have come together in Marmaris to discuss the rise of compensation claims from disgruntled guests

The South Aegean Tourist Hotel Association (GETOB) and JET2.com held a meeting with the aim of limiting the compensation claims.

GETOB took action at the beginning of the year on the increase in demand for compensation based on unfounded allegations about the hotels that British tourists were staying at.

They requested a meeting by email from the three biggest tour companies in England. Jet2 Holiday officials responded and reported their participation in the meeting.

About 500 people attended the 5-star Green Diomond Hotel, with representatives of the accommodation and tour companies, the international contact manager of JET2 Holiday, Andrea Godsmark, the Turkish lawyer and spokeswoman Anusha Price, MTS Aegean General Manager Tanju İçten and MTS Dalaman Regional Contract Manager Chat Kayhan.

Chairman of the Tourist Board Sedat Kamış said the meeting had been called in light of rising tourists’ claims back in the UK through legal routes and so sought an exchange of views to find solutions to the problems they experienced.

MS Price explained that the main complaint was about food poisonings, so pointing to the preparation of food in establishments. She said most of the complaints came from those staying at al-inclusive hotels.

She added: “Tourists who come to the all inclusive hotel are complaining there is a problem because they have not met all their needs, and the solution to the problems is to have meetings in a coordinated way.”

GETOB Director Cahit Sarıbey said: “We are waiting for answers from some of the world famous English companies like Thomas Cook and TUI. We hope to have meetings to find solutions to the problem.”