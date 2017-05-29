Models battle for Miss Apollon crown

SIXTEEN models from six countries have landed in Didim to battle it out to be crowned Miss Apollon.

The women, from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Kazakhstan, are staying at the Venosa Hotel, in Yesilkent, for the 9th Miss Apollo International Beauty Contest.

The countdown to the contest, organized by the Peninsula Group Hotels, has begun. The ceremony will conclude Friday.

The candidates have the opportunity to see historical places such as Didyma and the world famous Apollo Temple, Ephesus.

Peninsula Group Hotels Board Chairman Tevfik Bağcı stated that colorful shows will be performed in the contest and traditionally annually invites the Miss Apollo Beauty Contest with the aim of keeping alive the memory of Apollo, the god of art, sun, fire and poetry.