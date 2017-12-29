MOT inspection fees rise for 2018

THE MOT of vehicles will be increasing by 14.47 percent from January 1, 2018.
For cars, minibuses, vans and special purpose vehicles, the cost increases from 198.24 TL to 226.56.
For motorcycles and motorbikes, the cost rises from 101.48 TL to 115.64 TL.
For buses, trucks, tractors and tankers, the cost rises from 267.86 TL to 305.62 TL.
Emission tests changes
The Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning says exhaust gas emission measurements will continue play an important role in controlling motor vehicle air pollution.
Instead the government is proposing an exhaust emission measurement tracking system from January 2018, with electronic tracking systems as of January 1, 2018. Vehicles being measured will be recorded in the system with the photo recording and all measurement information will be “online” and monitored by the ministry.
As the measurements are recorded in the ministry’s electronic system, exhaust emission stamps and licenses will be phased out, so drivers will not have to carry extra documents.