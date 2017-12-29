MOT inspection fees rise for 2018

THE MOT of vehicles will be increasing by 14.47 percent from January 1, 2018.

For cars, minibuses, vans and special purpose vehicles, the cost increases from 198.24 TL to 226.56.

For motorcycles and motorbikes, the cost rises from 101.48 TL to 115.64 TL.

For buses, trucks, tractors and tankers, the cost rises from 267.86 TL to 305.62 TL.

Emission tests changes

The existing exhaust gas emission stamp and license will come to an end as of 1 January 2018.