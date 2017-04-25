Murder mystery’s a sweet success!

Jenny Scott

The latest performances of Didim Glee Club’s comedy murder mystery play ‘Sugar and Spice and all things not so Nice’ recently took place at Sobe Bar.

Friday’s audience joined in the hunt of guessing the murderer and enjoyed the fun of another game which ran alongside the main event. Unfortunately, no one guessed the murderer this time and all participants were entered into a draw to find a winner.

Monday’s performance was a sell-out performance and the audience’s super sleuthing brought forth two correct answers of the murderer which were placed in a draw.

Really good results were had by the winners of the “Find the Sweets” with 31 found during Friday’s performance and a total of 33 on Monday. Well done to the winners!

Both evenings were enjoyed by the audiences and the cast, and suppers provided by Sobe Bar were excellent.

The Glee Club is now preparing to entertain an audience at Akbuk with the same murder/mystery on Saturday April 29 at Akvaryum. Doors will open at 19.00 for a 19.30 start.

Tickets are 30tl including a chicken shish supper. Tickets available from Maggie and Dave 0546 228 7674 or The Glee Club Facebook page.