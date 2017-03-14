Museum plan moves forward

DIDIM Council has been backed by Aydin Governate in its pursuit of 90,000TL to restore a two-storey historic house close to Apollo Temple, into a museum and publicity office.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay explained that the authority had reached an agreement with a company for the restoration of the building – which was a former hospital in the times when it was a Greek village, but now belongs to the municipality – in Hisar Mahallesi.

He said: “We will open a museum here and tell Didim’s past to local and foreign tourists.”

He said the German excavation team, which had wanted to carry out excavations in this area but were denied by the Ministry of Culture, had responded with a favourable written response to the council’s idea.

Mr Atabay added that the council written to the Ministry of their plans and were hopeful of a positive outcome.