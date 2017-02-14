Museum plans for Temple site

A MUSEUM could be on the books close to the Apollo Temple site, Voices can reveal.

Didim Council is understood to have applied for a 90,000TL loan from the state to renovate a building that it owns close to the Temple.

It is understood the restoration of the two storey building will see the first floor used as a dedicated museum housing artifacts from the many ‘digs’ that have been carried out by the German excavation teams around the temple site of recent years.

Mayor Deniz Atabay said plans had been drawn up and the application phase was now under way.

The building is adjacent to the village mosque.