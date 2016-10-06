Mystery case of charming British expat’s ‘detaining’

VOICES EXCLUSIVE

SHOCKED British expats in Didim are trying to understand how a ‘charming, cultured and considered pillar of the community” – 73-year-old David Spencer Hill – has been suddenly detained at Soke Prison.

Mr Hill, 73, who is largely known as David Spence, has lived in Didim for more than five years and was an active member of Didim Glee Club and the Didim Art Group.

But that came to a sudden and dramatic end when he was detained by Turkish police officers at his rented Second Beach apartment on Friday September 23. He was taken before Didim Court and remains in Soke Prison to this day.

Voices Newspaper tracked down a solicitor representing him and despite refusing to disclose the full reasons, we understand it is in relation to a matter relating back in the UK.

Voices Newspaper has not rested there and has set about getting to the bottom of the truth.

Meanwhile, the expat community has been left mystified and – only open to speculation and gossip – as to why the charming, affable and softly-spoken Mr Hill is now, at least at this point, behind bars.

This is what Voices has discovered in the run-up to his arrest and subsequent detainment in Soke Prison, having spoken to numerous expats in the meantime:

Mid-September: A British expat, accompanied by Mr Hill left Didim to go to Paros, a Greek island close to Samos, to pick up a boat and bring it back to Turkey. They arrived safely back and no issues were encountered at Greek and Turkish customs.

Thursday September 22: A day before his arrest, Mr Hill attends Didim Glee Club’s rehearsal meeting at Sobe Bar, and as their scene creator to prepare for the club’s pantomime, Aladdin, later in the year. The meeting passed uneventfully.

Friday September 23: Mr Hill is detained at his rented accommodation and is eventually transferred to Soke Prison.

Monday September 26-28: Information about his predicament begins to circulate in the British expat community.

Thursday September 29: A statement is read out to members of the Didim Glee Club, in relation to Mr Hill’s situation, that he was unlikely to be attending in the foreseeable future.

Monday October 3: A power of attorney is put into process for a solicitor to represent Mr Hill through the court process in Turkey. The solicitor, speaking to Voices, declines to offer any information other than: “The British government want him.”

Thursday October 5: Mr Hill remains in custody at Soke Prison.

This led Voices Newspaper to level inquiries with the UK Home Office, the UK Foreign Office, the UK’s National Crime Agency, Interpol and the British Consul in Ankara.

In an email, Najma Bouakaze-Khan, a Counsellor Press & Projects attached to the British Embassy in Ankara, said: “In response to your question, I can confirm that we are in contact with local authorities following the detention of a British national in Turkey.”

A plea for more information was met with: “Sorry but I’m unable to provide any further details at this stage.”

Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesperson said: “As a matter of long-standing policy and practice, the UK will neither confirm nor deny that an extradition request has been made or received until such time as an arrest has been made in relation to that request.”

A spokesman for the National Crime Agency said they were unaware or not involved with Mr Hill’s detention.

Leaving the British expat community no wiser as to why he has been remanded in custody and only to wild speculation that is running rife.

Voices will provide more details once we have them.