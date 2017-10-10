Naked, burnt body prompts Didim police inquiry

THE burnt, naked body of a female has been found on scrubland in Didim, prompting a major police investigation.

Two people stumbled on the body in Camlik Mahalessi and alerted police who descended on the scene.

It has been reported that part of the woman’s torso was burnt. The body was transferred to Izmir’s Forensic Medicine Institute for an autopsy to establish cause of death, while police are urgently trying to establish the person’s identity.

Didim District Police Department teams have also begun monitoring CCTV cameras in the region as part of the inquiry.