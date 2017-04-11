New attraction in Alanya

A NEW submarine attraction that offers tourists an exciting new way to discover the Mediterranean Sea has been opened to visitors in Alanya after initial test dives.

The company ZZT Ulucan Marine imported the submarine called “Nemo Primero” from Jamaica.

The submarine was produced in Finland and has a capacity of 22 passengers and 2 crew members. It is 13 meters long and it can dive to a maximum of 100 meters depth.

The touristic submarine boasts cutting-edge technology and has a strict security system. Due to its high battery capacity it can travel for a total of 10 hours without interruption and can remain submerged for up to 72 hours and 30 minutes.

The general director of ZZT Ulucan Marine, Doğucan Şahin, told Anadolu Agency that his company is aiming to dive eight times per day and to take a total of 35, 000 tourists per year on a voyage under the sea.

Both local and foreign tourists will be able to admire the blue depths around Alanya through 12 underwater visitor windows with 80 cm diameter and a larger front plane.