New face of Altinkum unveiled

THIS is the first official view of a new look Altinkum beach front, Voices Newspaper can reveal.

The new ‘glasshouse’ is a newly planned, private development that will incorporate land including well-known restaurants Sunshine, Vista, Dolunay and Big Ben’s.

While the restaurants presently remain open for business, bulldozers are planned to move in before the end of the year.

What will be in its place is this new look glass building.

Rumours among the expat community has suggested that the land will be used for an apart-hotel, or apartments.

But in fact the landowner is planning a two-storey building – with initial plans to accommodate about 22 shops on the ground floor and about 10 restaurants on the first floor, with views over Altinkum beach.

Local architects have released the image to Voices and have added that the demolition work will probably begin next month and the new building will be ready for the new tourism season.