New giant tourism city for Bodrum

TURKEY’S Ağaoğlu Group has said it signed a letter of intent with investors from China and Hong Kong to build a 12 million square meter tourism city in Bodrum.

The company said the tourism city, which will be Europe’s largest when it is completed, will include golf courses, hotels, residences, villas, university campuses, offices, a techno park and health facilities.

“We signed a letter of intent with a Hong Kong-based financial investor and a Chinese construction investor group, which is specialized in city building and has several international investments, to build a tourism city in Bodrum, which will attract people throughout the year,” Ağaoğlu Group Chair Ali Ağaoğlu said.

He noted that China’s “One Belt One Road” project was expected to create an $8 trillion additional infrastructure investment across 68 countries.

“Turkey will get its own share from this project,” he added. According to Ağaoğlu, Chinese investors want to end the Silk Road in Bodrum.

“Bodrum will be a window to the west for them. They told us the project is of strategic importance and they want to make an investment,” he said, adding that the planned tourism city would be Turkey’s new attraction.