New ladders added to Taffy’s British Boat

Advertorial

GETTING into the sparkling Aegean Sea will be even easier on Taffy’s British Boat – thanks to the addition of two ladders.

The ladders have been prepped and readied on the sides of the popular day trip boat as the season gets into full swing.



It means easier access for the young, old and infirm into the sea during the many boat trips it runs. Taffy said: “We are looking forward to the season, but we would also like to tell our new and old customers that there are no mudbaths in the Altinkum Aegean region contrary to what some are being told. The nearest mudbaths are in Dalyan.”

Taffy’s trips include:

Daily boat trips

Fridays only: Akbuk Market: This is the only boat trip that goes to Akbuk Market, and food is in an Akbuk restaurant. There is a choice of chicken, fish, meatballs, vegetarian, soup as a starter and bread. All bought fresh on the day!

Twice a week: Fishing and sunset cruise.

VIP private tours

WHY CHOOSE US?

All customers are fully insured.

Our boat has top-of-the-range memory foam sunbeds. And all guaranteed to have one.

Food hygiene is ranked very high and is freshly bought.

Only boat where you can see us cooking the food. No boom, boom music. Our music is chilled

Ensuite toilets, with hot and cold water. Experience a tradional Turkish gullet

17 years experience

WHO TO CONTACT?

View us at www.aegeanbluecruise.com or call Taffy to book on 0090 543 950 3327.