New law to control short-term rentals

HOMEOWNERS and realtors renting their properties for a short-term without a contract will be penalized if they fail to register tenants’ information with the authorities and do not pay taxes.

It’s a new measure expected to prevent terror and prostitution-related crimes, daily Star reported on Oct. 19.

According to a regulation drafted by the Customs and Trade Ministry, realtors and homeowners who fail to notify their temporary tenants’ information will be able to be prosecuted on terror-aiding charges.

Under the current regulations, realtors and homeowners are able to rent their houses and apartments for a short amount of time, and even on a daily basis.

These actions require no records or contracts for the renting party, but they bear the risk of facilitating illegal activities by terrorist organizations aiming to remain low profile while plotting attacks.

In order to eliminate such opportunities for illegal groups, the new regulation requires all realtors and homeowners to collect information on short-term tenants and notify the authorities for each rental activity they carry out.