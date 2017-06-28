New open-air market for Didim

IT has taken a second crack, but it appears Didim will soon be getting a new open-air market for the Efeler district.

Didim council attempted to push through plans for the weekly farmers’ market about two years ago but hit stony ground and failed to get lift off.

However, Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay declared this week that the proposals for the market in Efeler district, probably to be located close to the new community health centre, which is a few minutes’ walk behind Caspers Bar, on Adnan Menderes Bulkvari (Marina Road), were now gathering steam.

The outline proposal for the Efeler Neighborhood Marketplace was agreed by councilors last week.

The market will be an addition to the regular Saturday and Wednesday markets; the one at Mavisehir, and the Friday markets in Camlik district and Akbuk.

The location of the market place has been decided by a commission including representatives from the Municipality of Didim, the Police department, the Agricultural District Directorate, the Health Directorate, the Chamber of Agriculture and the Chamber of Craftsmen,

Mr Atabay stated that work on establishing a market place would help enormously for a district that has a population of 20,000 people.

Further details on the market, and when it will begin, are expected to be announced soon.