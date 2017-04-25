Turkey’s rental laws puzzle owners

NEW laws coming into force for those renting their homes on a daily or weekly basis are continuing to cause confusion, consternation and frustration.

The laws basically compel home owners who rent their places out on a short-term basis (daily or weekly) to register their properties with the local authorities or face the risk of fines of 10,000TL.

The new laws taking shape are largely targeting people who allow them to be used as safe havens for terrorists or to be used by prostitution rackets.

One local company, Altinkum Premier Cleaning and Maintenance (APCM), has actively reviewed the laws and to see how they work in practice.

In a general message to its customers, APCM advised: “I would like to inform you since the new holiday rental laws have come into force, APCM have worked tirelessly to get the system installed and running to ensure all of our apartments can be legal.

“The system requires that we input every guests details daily. We also have to register the apartment daily even if it is empty.

“We would require all owners to forward this information no later than 24 hours prior to arrival (name, dates, passport information for each individual staying at the property). As you can imagine there is a lot of admin involved.

“Each night between 00.00 and 01.30 our system will send all the details for every apartment regardless if they are full or empty to local police.

“Like today should the system be down we will deliver all paper work by hand to the local police station.

“We would like to take the opportunity in offering all our current key holding customers to register with us for a fee of £100 per season (this fee is part for installation of the system and the administration involved).

“We would also like to offer non key holders the opportunity of registering with us for £120.

“Upon receipt of payment, we will forward you a contract. We must stress failure to provide the correct information in reasonable time will result in YOU the owner being liable for a fine if the authorities discover any wrong doing. Please note the fine for renting your apartment without registering the clients staying is 10,000tl.

“We ask all interested in registering contact us on (email address) no later than the 25th April. Apcmdidim@gmail.com”

It appears that those that want to rent out privately will have to form their own limited company and even register for SSK.

Questions remain however:

How can foreign property owners wanting to use them as rental generators can effectively run the system from outside Turkey;

Does it affect those allowing the property to be used for family and friends;

Are the authorities looking at websites to identify rented properties to target.