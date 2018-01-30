New women’s gym opens in Didim

A FULLY functioning women’s only gym has opened in Didim.

The Unique Ladies Health Club is located in Sokak 434, between the Temple and Miletos Hotels, close to the bottom of Ataturk Bulvari.

The equipped gym, which has been launched by local businesswoman Mira Tieb, will also feature step aerobics, Zumba, belly dancing, yoga, boot camp training and Pilates.

The gym is open every day from 9am to 8pm, except Sundays when it opens 12 noon to 8pm.

For more details join their Facebook Group – https://www.facebook.com/uniquedidim/ – or call 0256 813 2332 for more details.