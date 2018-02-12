News in Brief: Jan 12

Asphalting works gear up in Didim

AYDIN Council is continuing hot asphalting works across Didim.



In Yeni Mahalle, the municipal teams are working in many streets without slowing down. Street including Selanik Caddesi, 19 Mayis Caddesi and Kıtıklı Caddesi, as well as Ortaokul Caddesi, Gonca Caddesi, Egemenlik Caddesi and Kocakuyu Caddesi, are all getting new hot asphalt layers in time for the new season.

One dead in traffic accident

A DRIVER died when their car overturned on the Didim-Akbuk highway.

Police said Zühtü Şen (74), was driving close to the Didim industrial site when he apparently lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Emergency crews arriving on the scene determined the driver had lost his life at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

42 Syrians rescued from sinking vessel

A GROUP of Syrian refugees, including 10 infant children and 12 women, were rescued 7 nautical miles northwest of Tekağaç Burnu, near Mavisehir.

They were attempting to float their way to Greece on a boat of inflated tyes.

They were detained at Didim Marina and transferred to Aydin foreigners’ unit