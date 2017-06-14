Opening times announced for hospital depts

DIDIM State Hospital has extended working hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays in 3 outpatient clinics due to intensive patient applications.

The intention of this practice in the outpatient clinics of the Internal Medicine, Psychiatry and Dermatology outpatient clinics, which has recently increased in number of patients, is to prevent intense admission.

Didim State Hospital Chief Physician Dr. Veysel Kılıç gave the following information about the subject: “In order to provide a better service to the growing population during the summer season, our inpatient, psychiatric and neonatal outpatient clinics will serve our citizens between 17:00 and 19:00 on Tuesdays and Thursdays on weekdays.

“In the polyclinics named, our citizens who want to be examined can benefit from the service by consulting our hospital on the days and times specified.”