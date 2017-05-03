Park marks martyr Mustafa Ozsoy

A PARK in Didim has been named after a young Didim man who died in a submarine accident in 1963.

The opening of the park was named after Sehitur Mustafa Ozsoy, who was martyred as the result of the collision of the submarine with a Swedish cargo ship named Naboland and who was the first martyr of Yoran, in Didim.

The opening ceremony of the park, which was donated by the late Hasan Çarıkçı at Adnan Menderes Boulevard 1372 Street, was held.

The ceremony was supported by Didim Municipality and Didim Rumeli Cultural Association and Solidarity Association.

In addition to the Mayor A.Deniz Atabay, Garrison Commander Çetin Gülseven, Police Chief Serkan Demircioğlu, Didim Rumeli Cultural Living and Solidarity Association Chairman Gülay Zübeyde Muslu Yalçıner, members of the association and Didilim citizens attended.