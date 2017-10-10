Part-exchange joy for Akbuk Pine couple

A BRITISH couple who thought they would never be able to relocate to Akbuk have had their dream realized – thanks to Realty World.

Neil and Dawn Vickers, from Abergele, in north Wales, have enjoyed a near-decade of holidays at their Didim two-bed apartment since buying it in 2008.

But the pull of Akbuk proved too much and when they came to discuss their options at Realty World, they were overjoyed to seal a part-exchange deal which saw them take their keys on a two-bed apartment at Akbuk Pine Village with stunning views of the Aegean.

Decorator Neil and chef Dawn, who have eight children and 24 grandchildren between them, said they were delighted with the ‘no hassle, no pressure’ experience from Realty World.

“We never thought that we would ever get to be in Akbuk as the prices were always edging up but having had conversations with the Realty World staff, we have been able to conclude on our property, with Tapu in hand, within three days.

“We can‘t believe how everything has gone through. The Realty World staff has been fantastic and couldn’t fault them.

“And we’ve been able to realize our dream move to Akbuk.”

Realty World Turkey has 195 offices and databases. Having also opened its Akbuk office under our sub-agent Kiyi Emlak, it has more than 300 properties on its books.

So it means that if you are looking to buy, you can take advantage of the high Turkish Lira against the pound and snap up some excellent bargains in the process.

Realty World Didim office is located opposite Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard. The office also houses the Voices Newspaper.

For more information call 0256 813 2929. Or email: info@choices-realestate.com or hasanbayrak@realtyworld.com.tr