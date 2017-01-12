Passenger traffic through Bodrum Airport nearly halves

BODRUM Airport’s passenger traffic fell by a shocking 43.4 percent in 2016.

Latest full year figures revealed that there were 453,000 passengers through the airport in 2016 compared to 797,000 in 2015, a downturn in real terms by 344,000.

In 2016, the number of visitors to Bodrum by sea also dropped sharply. According to this, 375,000 visitors came to Bodrum by sea in 2015, but that number reduced to 271,000 in 2016.

In total, by air and sea, visitors figures via by air and sea dropped by 450,000.

Statistics also revealed the loss of tourists per country – averaging between 11 and 98 percent.

The number of tourists entering Milas Bodrum Airport in 2016: the biggest drop was Finland with 98.22 percent, followed by Serbia with 94.20 percent. In 2016, the number of visitors to Bodrum increased by 128.51 percent from the Ukraine, followed by Denmark with 7.30 percent and Lithuania with 1.74 percent.