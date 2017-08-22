Peace Fest plan announced

DIDIM’S Peace Festival will be held on September 1, with all activities occurring on that date.

The 22nd peace celebrations being organized by Didim Council will be the first in three years.

The festivities will be celebrated on September 1 on coincide with the first day of the Feast of Sacrifice.

The activities were organized following discussions with representatives of civil society organizations and interested parties.

A peace march will begin at 7pm from the statue of Poseidon along Altınkum Yalı Caddesi to Aytepe Peace Park, with the opening of the first of the new twin sculptures at the Peace Park. The other will be unveiled on the island of Leros.

Artists Eray Okkan will be at the opening of the sculpture. This will be followed by folk dances from DAHOT. A delegation is expected from Leros to attend.

After the speeches, wreaths and flowers will be released to the waters of the Aegean Sea.

After the ceremony, the festival will conclude with a concert by Volkan Konak at Ataturk Square at 21:00.