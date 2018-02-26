Pets in Turkey need to be microchipped from 2021

NEW legislation in Turkey is to obligate the country’s pet owners to register their cats and dogs and acquire identity microchips for them.

According to the statement, the Turkey’s Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ministry said the owners would be required to report on the status of their pets such as birth, death and owner change at the ministry’s offices.

All dog owners are required to file declarations within one year starting from January 1, 2021, while the registrations of cats and weasels would start Jan. 1, 2022.

The registrations will be made at the ministry’s provincial and district directorate offices.

In addition, microchips will be inserted into cats, dogs and weasels. These microchips will be inserted by vets or technicians under the supervision of vets.

Meanwhile, pet passports will contain details about their medical treatment and records of their vaccinations.

If a pet passport is lost, stolen or destroyed, the owner has 60 days to report it. A new passport will be prepared in 15 days. In case of owning stray dogs or cats, the owners would be required to obtain identity documents for them as well.

Under the regulation, sanctions will be imposed on pet owners who do not register their pets, notify any change in status or abandon their pets.