Poll suggests 70% Brits never to return

AN international survey suggests 69 per cent of those polled would never relocate back to the UK.

Only ten per cent said they would consider it, whilst 21 per cent said ‘maybe’ in the poll carried out by deVere Group, a financial services organization.

Despite the majority of respondents saying they would not consider returning to Britain, the poll also found that 72 per cent still regularly send money back to the UK and that 87 per cent were able to save more in their overseas location.

The survey also shows that 23 per cent relocated from the UK primarily for work/career reasons. The 808 respondents who participated currently reside in the US, Australia, the UAE, Hong Kong, Spain, France, Germany and South Africa.

Nigel Green, founder and CEO of deVere Group, said of the findings: “The number of Britons living outside the UK has soared in recent years.

“Officially there are approximately 5 million Brits now living overseas, although the real figure is universally acknowledged to be considerably higher as many expats do not register themselves in their new countries of residence with the relevant authorities.

“Extrapolated to the total number of [only officially] identified British expats, that amounts to 3.5 million Brits abroad vowing never to return to the UK.”

He continues: “The survey underscores that for most people living abroad is a rewarding and fulfilling experience.”

“However, the fact that seven out of 10 expats state that they would never return to the UK, also concerns me. No-one knows for sure what the future holds, plus the expat lifestyle can be, by its very nature, quite transient.”