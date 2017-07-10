Praise for Realty World from buyers and sellers

TWO British couples have praised Realty World for their “professional, no hassle” approach to their buying and sales of properties in Didim.

Madeline and Raymond Sirett, from Manchester, were highly complementary of the way in which the estate agency, the sister company of Voices Newspaper, after they decided to buy a second property in Didim.

The couple, who have five children between them and six grandchildren, aged between seven and 18, first touched base with agency Turkey Homes whose connections with Realty World then paved the way for them to get their ideal property.

“The whole process has been smooth and very professional. We decided to buy a three-bed duplex and we were pleasantly surprised at how the buying process was completed quickly and with the minimum of fuss,” they said

Equally happy were Sue and Doug Bowen, from Derby, who decided it was time to sell their Camlik Mah., three-bed duplex which they’d had for about 13 years. “We asked friends who complemented Realty World and we also saw their adverts in Voices.

“We have been given no hassle and no pressure or anything of that nature. They have been completely professional and reliable. Hey were very helpful and very good, and we would have no hesitation in recommending them.”

So, if you have a property to sell or buy, why not come to us to talk over the options? We have friendly, English speaking staff that will discuss the process and are committed to enabling the best deal for you.

Realty World saw a good turnaround in the sales of properties in 2016 – thanks in part to the unique promotion of our properties across Realty World Turkey’s 195 offices and databases.

Having also opened its Akbuk office under our sub-agent Kiyi Emlak, it has more than 300 properties on its books.

So it means that if you are looking to buy, you can take advantage of the high Turkish Lira against the pound and snap up some excellent bargains in the process.

Realty World Didim office is located opposite Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard. The office also houses the Voices Newspaper. For more information call 0256 813 2929. Or email: info@choices-realestate.com or hasanbayrak@realtyworld.com.tr