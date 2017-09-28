Prepare for Taffy’s magical ‘mystery tour’

A MYSTERY boat trip is being hosted by Taffy’s ketch gulet on Sunday October 1.

Taffy said those signing up for the “mystery trip” won’t learn of the destination until they board the boat. The destination could be anywhere along the Bodrum Peninsula.

The trip will feature once a month for the 2018 holiday season.

Taffy’s been running daily charters throughout 2017, with the Iasos trip a particularly popular trip.

Iasos is an ancient Greek city that dates back to 3,000BC. It is located on a peninsula at Kiyikislacik Village, 50 kilometres from Bodrum. Explore the ancient ruins and the museum.

All their customers are fully insured on all their trips and the boat has memory foam sunbeds. Their food hygiene is ranked very high and is freshly bought every day.

Taffy said the boat will never be over-crowded and no boom, boom music

For booking of the ‘mystery trip’, call Taffy on 0090 543 950 3327.