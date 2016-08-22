Projects for ‘concert’ amphitheatre proposed

DIDIM Council has passed outline plans for a small amphitheatre at the former Kamaci Beach next to Didim Luna Park.

The beach area is close to the Pine Woods and a short distance from Garden of Sun Hotel.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay said the amphitheatere would be good steps for Didim as a whole and become a natural place to hold concerts.

He said the council had adopted planning zoning issues at their August meeting.

Plans for a cultural centre were also passed at the same meeting.

Further details of the plans for both projects are expected to be forthcoming later in the year.

The allocation of the amphitheatre seems to put an end to plans first mooted some years back by the former mayor to locate all the bars and restaurants in one place.