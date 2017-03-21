Ready for a spicy night of murder?

DIDIM’S Glee Club is currently in rehearsals for the murder/mystery play “Sugar and Spice and all things not so Nice!”

This comedy play is set in the late Victorian era where Devonport’s Sweet Manufacturing empire is expanding thanks to a secret recipe devised by the cook.

During the course of the play the cook is murdered! Who done it? Well – that is for you to work out! Go and join them for an entertaining evening of fun.

The show takes place at Sobe Bar, Ataturk Boulevard, on Friday April 14 and Monday April 17 starting at 19.30 prompt. A chicken shish supper will be included in your ticket price which is 30TL each. A vegetarian option will be available.

All proceeds will go to Help-in-Hands for community projects. Tickets are limited so please get them while they are still available from;

Zilpha: 0551 722 6963

Lee: 0537 387 5970

Jenny: 0534 934 2109

or via The Glee Club Facebook page

The Glee Club is also presenting the murder/mystery play at the Akvaryum Restaurant in Akbuk on Saturday April 29 at 19.30. Tickets 30tl each including supper.

Tickets are available from:

Maggie and Dave: 0546 228 7674

or via The Glee ClubFacebook page