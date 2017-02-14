Realty World Didim: “Trusty and efficient”

A COUPLE has praised Didim Realty World for its “efficient and honest” handling of their property sale.

UK-based Steve and Pam Hugget said sales agent Güner Candan had been “first class” throughout the sale process.

Steve added: “We bought our duplex in Altinkum in 2007 and Güner was working for the agent then. He had done a very thorough, friendly and professional job.

“We have known him for 10 years and he has proven to be 100% trustworthy and efficient and a great friend.

“When we wanted to sell our apartment, we didn’t hesitate to go to Realty World and ask Güner to find us a buyer.

“He very quickly found us an ideal cash buyer and negotiated the price we wanted. We completed the whole deal in one day with the cash in Sterling in our UK account.

“He gave us first class service and looked after us all the way.”

So if you looking to sell or buy, then check out Realty World, the sister company of Voices Newspaper.

We can promote your property across Realty World Turkey’s 195 offices and databases and, therefore, increase the spread of its potential to buyers further afield.