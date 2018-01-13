Realty World: The best Choice for 1,000 happy clients

ADVERTORIAL

CHOICES and Realty World have more than 12 years of giving the best to the client – and we would like to extend that offer to you.

If you thinking of buying a property or looking to sell on your homes, then why not consider the staff at Choices and Realty World which have helped to deliver deals to the satisfaction of more than 1,000 clients.

The companies, owned by Hasan Bayrak, are also related to the widely trusted Voices Newspaper.

Choices has been operating for 12 years and since 2013, we have been operating under the name of Realty World/Choices. We are looking forward to providing more happy and satisfied clients throughout 2018.

Realty World is in the unique position to promote properties across Realty World Turkey’s 195 offices and databases. When you come to sell a property, we can market it across those offices and therefore increase the spread of its potential to buyer further afield.

Having an Akbuk office under our sub-agent Kiyi Emlak, Realty World now has several English-speaking staff and more than 300 properties on its books. It means if you are looking to buy, you can take advantage of the high Turkish Lira against the pound and snap up some excellent bargains in the process.

Importantly, we regularly link up with our colleagues in Aydin and Izmir, of which there are eight Realty World branches. This is particularly important as many of our clients who buy in Akbuk are from these areas.

Realty World Didim office is opposite the former Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard. For more information pop in to see the staff at their new office, or call 0256 813 2929.

Alternatively, email them: info@choices-realestate.com or hasanbayrak@realtyworld.com.tr