Realty World: “Utterly professional, smooth dealings”

Advertorial

A BRITISH brother and sister have praised Realty World for the quick, efficient and professional way it handled the sale of their family’s apartment in Altinkum.

With their families having now grown up and looking to holiday elsewhere, Angela Yates (46) and her brother Anthony Watson (49) made the agonizing decision to sell their three-bed apartment.

Thanks to the close, professional relationship with sales manager Guner Candan, they turned to Realty World to handle the sale. And within a matter of months, the Burnley-based brother and sister had sold their property.

Mr Watson, a builder, said: “We’ve had the property for nine years and all the family have enjoyed their holidays here, but we came to a decision that we wanted to sell on.

“We turned Realty World and really, they have been fantastic throughout the whole selling process. Everything was explained to us and we were really surprised at how smooth and how quick it all was.”

Ms Yates added: “We would highly recommend Realty World to other people. You’re in safe hands with Guner and the staff. They have been excellent.”

So, if you have a property to sell or buy, why not come to us to talk over the options? We have friendly, English speaking staff that will discuss the process and are committed to enabling the best deal for you.

Realty World saw a good turnaround in the sales of properties in 2016 – thanks in part to the unique promotion of our properties across Realty World Turkey’s 195 offices and databases.

Having also opened its Akbuk office under our sub-agent Kiyi Emlak, it has more than 300 properties on its books.

So it means that if you are looking to buy, you can take advantage of the high Turkish Lira against the pound and snap up some excellent bargains in the process.

Realty World Didim office is located opposite Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard. The office also houses the Voices Newspaper. For more information call 0256 813 2929. Or email: info@choices-realestate.com or hasanbayrak@realtyworld.com.tr