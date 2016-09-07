Realty World – your friend in real estate

Advertorial

REALTY World was praised by a British couple this week for “efficient and professional” selling of their property in Didim.

Trevor and Hilary Bruce who have had a duplex in the area around the Meryemana Hotel, at Camlik Mah. for nine years decided the time the time had come to sell it on.

The couple from Sheffield turned to Realty World having seen it promoted in Voices Newspaper, it sister company. The duplex was sold successfully this week and the whole process was completed in a day.

Mr Bruce said: “The whole experience with Realty World has been efficient, patient, smooth and professional.”

So if you have a property to sell or buy in Didim and Akbuk, why not come to us for the best options?

Realty World has seen a good turnaround in the sales of properties – thanks in part to the unique promotion of our properties across Realty World Turkey’s 195 offices and databases.

When you come to sell a property, we can market it across those offices and therefore increase the spread of its potential to buyer further afield.

Having also opened its Akbuk office under our sub-agent Kiyi Emlak, Realty World now has 10 staff and more than 300 properties on its books.

So it means that if you are looking to buy, you can take advantage of the high Turkish Lira against the pound and snap up some excellent bargains in the process.

Importantly, we regularly link up with our colleagues in Aydin and Izmir, of which there are eight Realty World branches. This is particularly important as many of our clients who buy in Akbuk are from these areas.

Hasan Bayrak, founder of Choices and managing director of Realty World Didim, said: “We have experienced really good results with buyers and sellers with all transactions have been achieved smoothly and efficiently for all parties.

“If you would like to buy or sell property, then we are here to help, whether in Didim or Akbuk.”

Realty World Didim office is located opposite Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard. The office also houses the Voices Newspaper. For more information call in to see our staff, or call 0256 813 4947. Or email them at info@choices-realestate.com or hasanbayrak@realtyworld.com.tr