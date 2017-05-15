Realty World – your perfect property partner

Advertorial

REALTY World is renowned for helping expats and second home owners find the right property solution – so it was this week for John and Carol Merrigan who have bought their second property in Altinkum.

The couple, originally from Glasgow, has been living in Didim for just over a year, when they decided it was time to move on from their three-bed apartment near Mavisehir.

They set their hearts on a complex close to Adnan Menderes Bulvari and turned to Realty World to help them achieve their aims.

“Now we have a three-bed penthouse duplex and the buying process couldn’t have been any smoother” said Mr Merrigan, a retired glazier. “We were planning on renting but our future home and decided to buy it.

“Realty World have treated us exceptionally well, the whole experience has been first class. We saw a lot review about the company and so we decided to go with them.

“They have been completely trustworthy, honest and straight forward in our dealings. We were really happy with our whole experience and would recommend them to others.”

Realty World, sister company of Voices Newspaper, has seen a good turnaround in the sales of properties – thanks in part to the unique promotion of our properties across Realty World Turkey’s 195 offices and databases.

When you come to sell a property, we can market it across those offices and therefore increase the spread of its potential to buyer further afield.

Having also opened its Akbuk office under our sub-agent Kiyi Emlak, Realty World now has 10 staff and more than 300 properties on its books. Importantly, we regularly link up with our colleagues in Aydin and Izmir, of which there are eight Realty World branches.

Realty World Didim office is located opposite Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard. For more information call in to see our staff, or call 0256 813 2929. Or email them at info@choices-realestate.com or hasanbayrak@realtyworld.com.tr