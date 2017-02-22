Reconstruct to oblivion

Glenn Maffia:

It made for fascinating reading that the crumbling building which houses some of the artefacts discovered by the German archaeological team over the last decade or so is intended to be transformed into Didim’s very own museum.

Sounds wonderful on first hearing. But is it?

Evidence of grandeur

It is a grotesquely foolhardy notion, a transparent reflection of the dim-witted mentality which haunts this town and a chronic dereliction of responsible governance to permit the reconstruction of the 19th century Greek peasant village which encroaches upon the precinct of the Temple of Apollo.

The evidence I have collated, via the Germans, more than proves there is a substantial antique settlement beneath the fading remnants of the dilapidated structures we see obscenely littering the site today.

I am fully aware that these forlorn structures, denoted by the word “Kume” (meaning group, pile or heap) which is seen displayed upon a blue plaque placed on an outside wall, designates them as being historical structures.

I noticed that feature the first time I visited here over 20 years ago.

The point which I am making, and proving, is the archaeology revealed by the German team over the last 10 years has given us all an insight into what greater historical treasures lie sleeping just a metre or so beneath these rather boringly usual peasant houses.

Bemoaning anonymity

For a majority of the time I have been living in Didim I have continuously heard the cries to promote the town on a larger scale, especially to other European countries and possibly even further afield.

Quite correct, it should be. Though what is Didim offering which is so different from thousands of other resort towns surrounding the Mediterranean basin?

A beautiful beach, yes it is wonderful. A vibrant nightlife, yes, which one can find anywhere. Markets, boat trips, jeep safaris, horse trekking, Aqua parks, Turkish nights, scuba diving, yes all of those rather unexceptional common pursuits.

I looked upon the websites of the tour companies for whom those in the present position of the committee of TURSAB, Didim, work; not a single one is promoting the Temple of Apollo.

Indeed the majority of their tours appear to be shipping tourists out of Didim. No doubt excellent for their financial coffers, but not much use to Didim. I’m surprised that their slogans do not read, “Come to Didim, and we can take you somewhere else”!!!

Spectacular alternative

Yet the archaeological site of the Temple and its surrounding environment offers something that is truly unique.

Yes, other tourist resorts in Turkey have superb historic sites close by or in the town, and they are used extensively in their advertising which draws interested tourists to their shore. Though, biased as I am, nothing can equal our Temple and the depth of its history.

This is a wonderful opportunity to put Didim firmly upon the world stage.

We have the Persian Wars, Alexander the Great, Diocletian’s edict to persecute the early Christians, Constantine’s promotion of Christianity, Julian’s reestablishment of paganism and Theodosius’ final destruction of the old pagan religion, all here on our doorstep.

Freely given as a gift from the past, you don’t even have to spend any money, for it is already here beneath your feet.

Though no, ‘those that be’ want to resurrect an insignificant 19th century Greek peasant village!

And for whose benefit – not Didim or its population, and certainly not history. They should all hang their heads in abject shame.