Refugee deaths in Aegean down

Turkey has done its best to avoid the refugee tragedy in the Aegean Sea by doing its part in the readmission agreement between the EU and Turkey, the Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the EU-Turkey deal, Turkey is supposed to readmit all asylum seekers crossing into the Greek islands from the country.

Turkey hosts nearly three million Syrian refugees, while Europe continues its harsh policies against them.

According to figures from the Turkish Coast Guard, the rate of asylum seekers intercepted by Turkish authorities was now 55 percent. In February, the rate of interception was 13 percent, March (26 percent), April 39 (percent), May (45 percent), June (33 percent), July (36 percent), August (34 percent) and September (55 percent).

The illegal migration and migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea decreased by more than 90 percent and 93 percent respectively after Turkey fulfilled its responsibilities in the readmission agreement.

After the agreement, 3,425 refugees were held by the Turkish Coast Guard, while only 2,950 refugees reached theGreek islands in September.

The agreement also allows for the acceleration of Turkey’s EU membership bid and visa-free travel for Turkish nationals within the Schengen area on the condition that Ankara meets 72 requirements set by the EU.

Turkey has met most of the requirements but the EU’s demand for changes to the anti-terrorism law has led to a deadlock.